Video of Independent 98-Year-Old up Man Selling Chana to Continue Working Goes Viral! Honoured by the District Administration With Cash. Watch:

A 98 yr old man who sells chana outside his village in UP’s Rae Bareli was felicitated yesterday by @VaibhavIAS .The gentleman’s story gained traction after this viral video shot by a customer where he can be heard saying this is not out of compulsion but to stay fit ... pic.twitter.com/oLokIr3dMj — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) March 5, 2021

