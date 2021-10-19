A hilarious video of a monkey getting angry while snapping green beans is being widely circulated on social media platforms. Monkeys are often seen imitating humans, and this incident captured on camera is one such act. A Twitter user named Daniel Holland, who goes by the handle @DannyDutch, shared the video of the animal which shows the angry little face of the monkey as the green beans get snapped. Netizens couldn't stop laughing and were left in splits after watching the monkey's reaction.

Here's the viral video of the monkey getting angry as the beans get snapped:

The angry little face as the green beans get snapped. I've been laughing at this for an embarrassingly long time. pic.twitter.com/jnR0P9kdGG — Daniel Holland🎗🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DannyDutch) October 16, 2021

