A heartwarming video from Chandi Mata Mandir in Bagbahara, Chhattisgarh, has captivated social media, showing a wild bear appearing to worship a Shivling. The footage depicts the bear wrapping its arms around the Shivling, resting its head on the idol, and gently moving its paws across the structure. The Shivling, detailed with Lord Shiva’s face and resembling the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling in Ujjain, served as the focal point of the bear’s affectionate gesture. The animal’s actions, which many interpreted as a form of devotion, have been widely shared online, touching the hearts of devotees and animal lovers alike. Heartwarming Rescue: Man Saves Monkey's Life by Performing CPR on Unconscious Animal, Viral Video Surfaces.

Wild Bear Hugs Shivling at Chandi Mata Mandir

A sweet video from a temple in Bagbahara, Chhattisgarh, shows a bear hugging a Shivling like a true devotee! The Shivling, beautifully carved with Lord Shiva’s face, resembles the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling in Ujjain. What do you think about this magical moment? Follow… pic.twitter.com/v17zYyn9kP — The Bharat Post (@TheBharatPost__) January 16, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashtram (@raashtram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)