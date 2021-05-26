World Otter Day is observed on May 26th to celebrate the cute and playful creature and raise awareness on the importance of otters to the environment, and remind people of their dwindling population. On this day, let's take a look at tweets from across the board as a reminder to save these amazing mammals.

Today is World Otter Day! Just so you don’t forget - we at Save Our Bride Otters are gonna remind you throughout the day. #worldotterday #cork pic.twitter.com/HCPR0qwsdD — Save Our Bride Otters (@ChrisMoodyDraws) May 26, 2021

Cute as a button

For World Otter Day I've compiled a wee slideshow of my favourite encounters with these beautiful and utterly captivating mammals. Such a thrill to watch and we're unbelievably lucky to have a healthy and growing population here on the Isle of Bute 😁🦦 #WorldOtterDay #ilovebute pic.twitter.com/NMQSAjQ2pJ — John Williams (@williamsjohn76) May 26, 2021

Happy #Worldotterday! Did you know that otters don't have blubber like other marine mammals but have the thickest fur of any animal!!! pic.twitter.com/ZkTCp5GByJ — JMICAWE (@JMICAWE) May 26, 2021

Every last Wednesday of May the world celebrates the Otters ( Engonge). Am proud of my Otter clan. If you're my friend and clanmate can we show some love to the Otters. Nze Nakiwala #MuzzukuluwaKisolo Retweet with your name and hashtag #WorldOtterDay pic.twitter.com/08GCbNai06 — Sandra Nakiwala (@NakiwalaSandra) May 26, 2021

Another animal we need to preserve and protect, the otter a precious and furry friend! 🦦❤️ This is the African clawless otter one of the 13 otter species not classified as endangered or threatened. Let us speak for them and raise awareness!#WorldOtterDay pic.twitter.com/0548KjHVPV — SaveAnimalToken (@saveanimaltoken) May 25, 2021

