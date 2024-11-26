Eight-year-old Divith Reddy Adulla won the gold medal at the U-8 World Cadets Chess Championship 2024 held in Montesilvano, Italy. The chess prodigy who hails from Telangana bagged the top prize in the open section as he scored 9/11 points. India had a double podium finish in the event with Sattwik Swain clinching for the silver medal after two tiebreaks. Earlier this year, Divith Reddy Adulla was crowned champion in the U-8 open category at the FIDE World Cadet Rapid & Blitz Chess Championships 2024

