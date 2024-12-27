CM Punk came out wearing his towel and shower cap to help Damian Priest fend off Ludwig Kaiser and Dominik Mysterio during WWE's Holiday Tour House Show at the Madison Square Garden (MSG) on December 26. Punk had wrestled and beaten Ludwig Kaiser earlier on, came out to help Damian Priest after his steel cage match against Gunther. Kaiser and Dominik Mysterio outnumbered Priest but CM Punk was there to save the day. Year Ender 2024: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre and Other Top Five Rivalries in WWE This Year.

