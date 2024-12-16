Uttar Pradesh cricketer and veteran domestic pacer Ankit Rajpoot announced retirement on December 16, 2024 from all forms of cricket. Rajpoot played for India A although he never made it to the senior Indian team. He also played successfully in the IPL for several franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. Rajpoot shared an Instagram post penning down his emotions and announcing his retirement although he also said that he will continue his association with cricket. Shreyas Iyer Says Prithvi Shaw Needs To 'Get Work Ethics Right' After Mumbai's SMAT 2024 Triumph, Feels 'Sky's the Limit' for Star Batter.

Ankit Rajpoot Announces Retirement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘼𝙣𝙠𝙞𝙩 𝙎𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙝 𝙍𝙖𝙟𝙥𝙤𝙤𝙩 (@ankitrajpoot.412)

