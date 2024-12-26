Debutant Sam Konstas impressed one and all during his Test debut in the ongoing IND vs AUS 4th Test on Day 1, apart from his batting, his composure in the middle was also lauded when Virat Kohli brushed his shoulders against the young batter, in an altercation. Interestingly, Kohli is Konstas' favourite batsman, a fact that the young sensation has openly spoken about, with one being during the ICC Under19 World Cup 2024, when he picked the Indian great over the likes of Babar Azam, Joe Root, David Warner, and Steve Smith, and the second being when the 19-year-old responded about which three people's message would the cricketer want in his phone, would be Indian batting great. Sam Konstas Faces Scrutiny for Breaching ICC PMOA Rules After Clicking Selfie With Fans During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

Sam Konstas Picks Virat Kohli Over Steve Smith

Sam Konstas Is a Virat Kohli Fan Boy

Sam Konstas is a proper Virat Kohli Fan boy 😅❤️ pic.twitter.com/4wvCYsl8mA — Cricket Ception (@cricket_ception) December 26, 2024

