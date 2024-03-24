SunRisers Hyderabad’s batter Mayank Agarwal performed well in an exciting match between KKR and SRH. The batter scored an important knock of 31 runs from just 21 deliveries to help SRH get close to the massive 210 target. After the match, he met charismatic Bollywood star and KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan and shared a good chat. He posted the picture on Twitter and mimicked a famous dialogue from SRK’s film ‘Don’ he captioned it ‘Don ko Pakadna Mumkin Hai, aur Baat Karana Bhi’ (It is possible to catch ‘don’ and chat with him). SunRisers Hyderabad put up an exciting fight against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in their opening match of the IPL 2024 season. In the final few overs, with a flurry of some big shots, SRH managed to reach a 205 score. Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Agarwal shone in the match for SRH. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Harshit Rana Fined for Code of Conduct Breach.

Mayank Agarwal Meets Shah Rukh Khan At Eden Gardens

Don ko pakadna mumkin hai aur baat karna bhi😎 It was a pleasure meeting you @iamsrk 🤗#KKRvSRH #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/Q8uZx3kHBH — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) March 24, 2024

