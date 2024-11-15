The England National Cricket Team has secured the five-match T20I series against the West Indies National Cricket Team after winning the third consecutive match in the series. Batting first, West Indies scored a modest 145/8. Rovman Powell played a valuable innings of 54 runs in 41 balls. Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton completed three-wicket hauls for England. In response, England chased down the target with four balls left. Sam Curran scored 41 runs off just 26 deliveries. Liam Livingstone contributed 39 runs and Will Jacks played an innings of 32 runs. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour to Start in Pakistan's Islamabad on November 16 Amid Scheduling Issues.

West Indies vs England 3rd T20I 2024 Result

Series sealed in style! 🙌



We claim victory by 3 wickets to take a 3-0 lead in the series 🎉



🌴 #WIvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/xNko7cJ6sX— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)