A couple of England fans at The Oval were seen waving 'bye bye' at Shubman Gill after his run out in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 on July 31. The India National Cricket Team Test captain misjudged a quick run and was way short of his crease when Gus Atkinson collected the ball on his follow-through and hit the stumps at the striker's end with the right-hander nowhere to be seen in the frame. Shubman Gill has been in superb form throughout the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series and his heated showdown with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett at Lord's was what made him infamous among the England fans. As a dejected Shubman Gill was seen heading towards the dressing room, England fans were seen overjoyed in the background and they made a 'bye bye' gesture at the Indian captain. History! Shubman Gill Breaks Sunil Gavaskar's Record of Most Runs by an Indian Captain in a Test Series, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

England Fans Wave 'Bye Bye' at Shubman Gill After His Run Out

A moment of madness from Shubman Gill! Gus Atkinson throws down the stumps with the India captain stranded. 🇮🇳 8️⃣3️⃣-3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/cYa1PUbPAI — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 31, 2025

