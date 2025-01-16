Vidarbha cricketer Karun Nair has been back in the mix of candidates who are being considered for selection in the India vs England ODI series squad ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. It has come behind Karun's sensational performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he has scored 752 runs at an average of an astonishing 752! He was dismissed only once in last seven innings. In the semifinal against Maharasthra, he once again scored 88*, consolidating his appeal to be selected. Fans were of the same opinion and they took to social media calling for his selection in Team India. Jitesh Sharma Grabs Sensational Diving Catch to Dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad During Vidarbha vs Maharashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024–25 Semifinal Match (Watch Video).

Karun Nair Should Make India's White-Ball Squad

Deserves Selection

It Will be India's Loss If Karun Nair Doesn't Get Selected

Karun Nair Should be A Definite inclusion

Karun Nair Truly Deserve A Spot

Another Fan Points It Out

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)