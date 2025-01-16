Vidarbha cricketer Karun Nair has been back in the mix of candidates who are being considered for selection in the India vs England ODI series squad ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. It has come behind Karun's sensational performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he has scored 752 runs at an average of an astonishing 752! He was dismissed only once in last seven innings. In the semifinal against Maharasthra, he once again scored 88*, consolidating his appeal to be selected. Fans were of the same opinion and they took to social media calling for his selection in Team India. Jitesh Sharma Grabs Sensational Diving Catch to Dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad During Vidarbha vs Maharashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024–25 Semifinal Match (Watch Video).

Karun Nair Should Make India's White-Ball Squad

If domestic cricket has any value, then Karun Nair should make India's white-ball squad for England ODIs and CT. Where to play him in the XI if they should is a question for later. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) January 16, 2025

Deserves Selection

Karun Nair’s unreal consistency and avg in domestic, kind of marathon player and best for Test cricket. Scored triple century too in international match, played 6 matches only. Deserves selection for CT and England Test series.#karunnair pic.twitter.com/pwO0G1Fbbm — अनुज यादव 🇮🇳 (@Hello_anuj) January 16, 2025

It Will be India's Loss If Karun Nair Doesn't Get Selected

If Karun Nair doesn’t get a chance after this performance @BCCI should shut down domestic cricket - It will be India’s loss if he doesn’t get a chance on the Eng tour — Tin Tin (@RAKYNITIN) January 16, 2025

Karun Nair Should be A Definite inclusion

Karun Nair should be a definite inclusion in that ODI squad for Team India Vs England and the #CT25. Absolutely meticulous with his batting spree in this #vijayhazare trophy. Today's innings was an absolute blitzkrieg. — Uddipan (@uddipansh) January 16, 2025

Karun Nair Truly Deserve A Spot

Karun Nair truly deserve a spot in India vs England ODI & Champions Trophy as number 4. His tremendous form speaks itself! pic.twitter.com/Hi6Z3eJ18i — Abhishek Patil (@abhi_patil_404) January 16, 2025

Another Fan Points It Out

Despite this kind of performance from Karun Nair in List A cricket if he doesn't get a call for England ODIs and the Champions trophy then there is no point in having this kind of talk on domestic cricket in India. #IndianCricketTeam #BCCI — Ayush Chandak (@AyushChandak25) January 16, 2025

