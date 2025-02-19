Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan as well as fans on social media expressed their thoughts on the low turnout during the PAK vs NZ match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19. An ICC event returned to Pakistan after a long gap of 29 years and while it was supposed to be a big occasion, empty stands were spotted at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. Fans reacted to the poor turnout on social media. Michael Vaughan also echoed a similar sentiment when he wrote, "Great to see the champions trophy being played in Pakistan .. First major event since 1996 .. Have they forgotten to tell the locals it’s on .. Where is the crowd ??" MS Dhoni in Karachi for ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Check Truth Behind Viral Pics of Ex-India Captain at National Bank Stadium During PAK vs NZ Match.

Michael Vaughan Reacts to Low Turnout

Great to see the champions trophy being played in Pakistan .. First major event since 1996 .. Have they forgotten to tell the locals it’s on .. Where is the crowd ?? #ChampionsTrophy2025 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 19, 2025

'Stadium Half Full'

This is just the opening game of the Champions Trophy, yet the stadium is only half full. Pathetic audience pic.twitter.com/xDUfKlI39G — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) February 19, 2025

'Where is the Crowd?'

#iccchampionstrophy2025 PCB forgot to tell Pakistan locals about champions trophy Where is the CROWD 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jffopojZ1N — Khiladi Kohli 🇮🇳 (@GoatKohli1818) February 19, 2025

Another Fan Reacts to Low Turnout

#ChampionsTrophy#PakvsNz 🚨More than half of the stadium is empty in Karachi that too when home team is playing.🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jzMGglguwH — काजू कसाटा / શનિ 🇮🇳 (@kaju_boy8890) February 19, 2025

'Nearly Empty Stadium'

A nearly empty National Stadium in Karachi for the Pakistan vs. New Zealand clash. It’s the opening game of the Champions Trophy 2025, but with the match just starting, the crowd might build up soon! 🏟️🇵🇰🏏 #ChampionsTrophy #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/Dkwdp5OGOw — Mursaleen wafai (@MursaleenWafai) February 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)