The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official social media handles and extended their heartwarming birthday wishes to the Chairperson of the Senior Men's Selection Committee as he turns 47. Ajit Agarkar was born on December 4, 1977, and is celebrating his 47th birthday. Agar played 221 international matches for the India National Cricket Team and scalped a total of 349 wickets. He was also a part of the Indian team who went on to win the 2007 T20 World Cup. Buy Team India New ODI Jersey Online: Here Is How You Can Purchase Indian Cricket Team ODI Kit by Adidas, Check MRP and Other Details.

BCCI's Birthday Wishes for Ajit Agarkar

2️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ international matches 👌

3️⃣4️⃣9️⃣ international wickets 👍

2007 World T20-winner 🏆



Birthday wishes to Ajit Agarkar - former #TeamIndia cricketer and present Chairperson of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee. 👏 🎂@imAagarkar pic.twitter.com/mZwl84LsCC— BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)