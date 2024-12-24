Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla celebrated his 36th birthday on Tuesday, December 24. The star cricketer was born on December 24, 1988, in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Piyush Chawla was also part of the ICC ODI World Cup 2011-winning team. As an Indian cricketer, Chawla played three Tests, 25 ODIs, and seven T20Is. The 36-year-old bagged seven wickets in Tests, 32 in ODIs, and 4 in T20Is. On his birthday, fans poured wishes for him on social media handles. Piyush Chawla Goes Gaga Over Indian Captain Rohit Sharma, Says ‘He Is Not a Captain, He Is a Leader’ (Watch Video).

Happy Birthday Piyush Chawla

Special Wish by a Fan for Piyush Chawla

Fan's Birthday Wish for Piyush Chawla

Special Wishes for Piyush Chawla

Another Birthday Wish for Piyush Chawla

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)