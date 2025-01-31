India national cricket team mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy removed dangerous Harry Brook for 51 runs during the fourth T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. In the ongoing five-match T20I series, Varun has dismissed Brook three times till now. Talking about the match, India made 181/9 in 20 overs after Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya scored respective half-centuries. While chasing 182, Harry Brook's blistering half-century went in vain as England suffered a 15-run defeat. Here are some of the viral memes after Harry Brook's dismissal. India Beat England by 15 Runs in IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025; Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Bowlers Help Hosts Take Unassailable 3–1 Lead.

