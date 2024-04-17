Delhi Capitals took on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 17 and secured an emphatic victory. The match didn't have much action as Delhi Capitals cruised to the win in no time. Amidst this, fans spotted a lookalike of Hollywood actress Ana de Armas in the stands of the Narendra Modi Stadium as the broadcaster camera showed her on the big screen. Fans were surprised and made her picture viral on social media. GT vs DC Memes Go Viral After Delhi Capitals Beat Gujarat Titans By Six Wickets in IPL 2024.

Hollywood Actress Ana de Armas Doppelganger Spotted Watching GT vs DC IPL 2024 Match

I didn't know that Ana de Armas is also a fan of IPL pic.twitter.com/vrSDATCmMW — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) April 17, 2024

Another Fan Spots Her

Ana de Armas Watching Cricket Today

'Is It Just Me?'

do you guys also think it’s Ana de Armas or is it just me? 😭 pic.twitter.com/5JSeawz8ob — Taha (@tahaactually) April 17, 2024

Ana de Armas?

