Team Australia has been one of the dominating sides in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, whereas the West Indies U-19 team started with a loss against the tournament host South African counterpart during the group stages. However, the team has since bounced back and is entering this match on the back of three consecutive wins. Both teams have played 16 ODIs against each other to date. West Indies has won five of them while Australia has won 10. One match ended without a result. The exciting game starts at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Indian fans can watch Australia U19 vs West Indies U19 World Cup 2024 match on Star Sports Network. Live Streaming of Australia U19 vs West Indies U19 World Cup 2024 is available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Sachin Tendulkar Meets His Die-Hard Fan Wearing ‘I Miss You Tendulkar’ Jersey on the Road, Shares Heartwarming Video of Their Interaction.

Australia U19 vs West Indies U19 Six Game in ICC U-19 World Cup 2024

Three #U19WorldCup semi-final places could be decided today 👀 Find out the equation for your team as we enter the final stages of the Super Six phase 📲 https://t.co/YQZfnCVVLU pic.twitter.com/IPtfYxrz18 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 2, 2024

