Action in the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test resumes on Day 2, which starts at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Proteas bowled Pakistan out for 211 runs before being reduced to 82/3 at stumps, still trailing by 129 runs with captain Temba Bavuma (47*) at the crease alongside Aiden Markram (4*). While South Africa will look to have this partnership prosper, Pakistan will aim for quick wickets. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the South Africa vs Pakistan Test series and fans can watch the SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 Day 2 on the Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 Day 2 live streaming on the JioCinema app and website for free. 'F**K YOU…' Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam Involved in Heated Exchange With South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Kyle Verreynne During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 Stumps

⚪🟢Day 1 | Stumps What a day of cricketing action! ☄️🏏 🇵🇰 Pakistan: 211/10 (1st Innings) 🇿🇦 South Africa: 82/3 after 22 overs at stumps. A solid start for the Proteas. Looking forward to more action tomorrow! 💪#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/v7DfIwOF7Y — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 26, 2024

