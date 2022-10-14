The BCCI has announced Mohammad Shami as the replacement of Jasprit Bumrah in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 squad of India. Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Siraj were added as reserves. Bumrah was previously ruled out of the upcoming mega event due to a back stress injury he suffered during the three-match T20 series against Australia. Indian cricket fans on Twitter shared their feelings as Shami made his way back into the squad. Mohammed Shami Added to India Squad for T20 World Cup 2022, Replaces Jasprit Bumrah.

'Fire Again'

'Life is a Circle'

2016: Jasprit Bumrah gets his maiden national call up (T20I) as injury rules Shami out of the Australia tour 2022: Mohammad Shami replaces an injured Jasprit Bumrah for the T20 World Cup in Australia https://t.co/BLH7OXzv0e — Harvik Desai (@TheFlamingoShot) October 14, 2022

'Sigh of Relief'

Mohammad Shami replaces Jasprit Bumrah in India T20 World Cup Squad . Now , The entire nation can take a sigh of relief . #MohammedShami #T20WC2022 pic.twitter.com/0o8cdPY5ql — 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐥 𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐲𝐚 (@rahulathaya) October 14, 2022

'Funny One'

The better replacement of Jasprit Bumrah For T20 World Cup isn't Mohammed Shami, it's him 👇 pic.twitter.com/on5XcURShI — Cric kid  (@ritvik5_) October 14, 2022

