India have set England a target of 378 runs to win the fifth rescheduled Test match after Ben Stokes took a four-wicket haul to restrict the visitors to 245 in their second innings. India lost seven wickets in a little less than two sessions on Day 4 to give England time of a day and a half to chase down a 378-run total and draw the series, which is currently tilted 2-1 in the visitors' favour.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)