India rewrote history books, when they beat Australia by 295 in the IND vs AUS 1st Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 on Monday, becoming the first away team to beat the hosts at the new venue at Perth. Heading into the contest, Australia remained unbeaten at Optus Stadium by a visiting team in four Tests. Interestingly, this is also India's biggest win in Australia by a margin of runs. India Beat Australia by 295 Runs; Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli Shine as Indian Cricket Team Registers Biggest Run-Margin Win in Down Under.

