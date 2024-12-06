A video has gone viral on social media where Indian fans were teasing Australia pacer Mitchell Starc with KKR chants when the speedster was standing near the boundary line. The incident happened during the IND vs AUS 2nd Pink Ball Test 2024 in Adelaide. In the viral video, Indian fans were asking Starc's price in the Indian Premier League (IPL), to which the Australian speedster replied politely. In the ongoing Adelaide Test, India is struggling at 94-5 after Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc took wickets at regular intervals. IND 94/5 in 29 Overs | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2024 Day 1: Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy Hold Fort.

KKR Chants For Mitchell Starc in Adelaide

The Indian crowd teases Starc about the IPL and KKR. Starc politely inquires about his price. pic.twitter.com/Pxag0V50Lz — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) December 6, 2024

