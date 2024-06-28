The India National Cricket Team have now qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final after defeating the England National Cricket Team by 68 runs in the semi-final. After Jasprit Bumrah took the last wicket to bowl England all-out, the fast bowler and other players and Bumrah went on to shake hands with the umpire as a gentleman gesture but got ignored hard. The video has taken all over the internet by storm as Jasprit Bumrah's handshake got ignored by the onfield umpire. Rahul Dravid Consoles Dejected Virat Kohli After His Dismissal in India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final, Video Goes Viral.

On-Field Umpire Ignores Jasprit Bumrah's Handshake

Yaar Bumrah bhai aao mere se haath milaa lo 😭😭😭😭😭😭 #INDvsENG2024 pic.twitter.com/mpIXDKal2E— Sadique (@thesadiqueali) June 27, 2024

