Veteran New Zealand national cricket team batter Kane Williamson was unpicked during the Pakistan Super League (PSL)2025 player draft, which was held on Monday. The former Black Caps captain had registered himself in the top bracket of the Pakistan Super League 2025 player draft. Williamson was in the platinum category of the player draft, which included 44 talented cricketers from eight countries. However, Williamson did manage to get picked by Karachi Kings in the later-half of the players draft. PSL 2025 Players Draft: David Warner Gets Picked Up By Karachi Kings for USD 3,00,000, Becomes Most Expensive Cricketer in Pakistan Super League 10.

Kane Williamson Goes Unsold in PSL 2025 Draft Pick

