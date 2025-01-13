After going unsold, former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was picked up by the Karachi Kings franchise as a supplementary pick in the PSL 2025 Players Draft in Lahore. Initially, Williamson remained unsold in the Platinum category but got drafted into the Kings' squad, which will see the Kiwi player reunited with his former Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate David Warner. Interestingly, Williamson did not attract buyers in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction during either the normal or accelerated rounds. PSL 2025 Players Draft: David Warner Gets Picked Up By Karachi Kings for USD 3,00,000, Becomes Most Expensive Cricketer in Pakistan Super League 10.

Kane Williamson Will Play For Karachi Kings

Sea View ke rang, Kane Williamson ke sang! 👑 Welcoming the the calm & classy 𝑲𝒂𝒏𝒆 𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒂𝒎𝒔𝒐𝒏 to #KingsSquad 💙❤️ See ya soon 👋#HBLPSLDraft | #DECADEOFHBLPSL | #YehHaiKarachi pic.twitter.com/bcR4d5Qkh7 — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) January 13, 2025

