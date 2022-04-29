Lucknow Super Giants CEO Raghu Iyer has been injured along with two others in a road accident while travelling to Pune for the IPL 2022 match against Punjab Kings on Friday, April 29. Iyer along with Gautam Gambhir's secretary and one more were travelling in a car that was following the team bus to the MCA Stadium. According to reports, all three of them sustained injuries but are safe.

A car travelling by the LSG team bus from Mumbai to Pune met with an accident. The car was following the team bus and CEO Raghu Iyer and Gautam Gambhir’s personal secretary Gaurav Arora, including one more, have been injured in the accident, but are now safe.#IPL2022 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) April 29, 2022

