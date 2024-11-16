Ahead of the high-anticipated Mike Tyson vs Lake Paul boxing bout, former England international Kevin Pietersen has taken a jibe at the 27-year-old social media star, and called him a 'YouTuber'. The Youtuber-turned-boxer's bout with Tyson was further addressed by Pietersen with sleeping and yawning emojis. The Tyson vs Paul fight will take place at AT&T Stadium in Texas and will be live-streamed on Netflix. In comparison to Paul, Tyson is a former undisputed heavyweight champion. Netflix Crash Funny Memes Go Viral: Meme-Fest for Fans Ahead of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Live Streaming Online.

Kevin Pietersen's Jibe At Jake Paul

Mike Tyson v YouTuber 🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 15, 2024

