Star Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami missed the recently finished Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 due to recurring injury issues. There has been criticism around his injury management, specially by his former Team India coach Ravi Shastri. Amidst the talks, Shami shared clips of him bowling in the nets of Bengal team as he prepares ahead of their Pre-Quarterfinal clash against Haryana in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. BGT 2024–25: Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting Question Mohammed Shami’s Injury Management, Say ‘His Inclusion Could Have Boosted India’.

Mohammed Shami Shares Glimpses of His Bowling In Nets

