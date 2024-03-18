The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have released a video in association with their sponsor Gulf Oil India in which they have teased how the players of CSK will not be part of the advertisements as they will be given more time to practice. Instead, the fans of CSK will be given a chance to be represented in the advertisements, and the announcement of how to join will be released soon. MS Dhoni and Brigade will be going head-to-head against RCB for the first match of IPL 2024. ‘Happy Homecoming King!’, RCB Welcomes Virat Kohli Ahead of IPL 2024 (View Post).

Watch Video Here

Gulf Oil India caught us by surprise! Watch the video to see what went down! Gulf oil India and Chennai Super Kings are coming together in the truest sense! 🥳💛#WhistlePodu #Ad @GulfOilIndia pic.twitter.com/2TVlLJnKhd— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 18, 2024

