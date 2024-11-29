The Nepal Premier League (NPL) has unveiled a snow leopard as the official mascot for the inaugural edition. The development was confirmed on NPL's social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter) where they uploaded a video. The inaugural edition of the NPL will be played from November 30 to December 21. Eight teams will take part in the NPL 2024 edition. Nepal Premier League 2024: FanCode Named Official Live Streaming Partner for India Ahead of Inaugural Edition.

Nepal Premier League will Have an Official Mascot

𝓙𝓮𝓮𝓽 𝓲𝓼 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮! 🐆🏔️ The official mascot for #SBLNPL, Jeet, a snow leopard, roars for Nepal—strength, speed, and pride unite! ℝ𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕪 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕓𝕚𝕘 𝕝𝕖𝕒𝕡, ℕ𝕖𝕡𝕒𝕝?🇳🇵#HamroJeet | #NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/vKmaId9srI — Nepal Premier League (@OfficialNPLT20) November 29, 2024

