Nitish Kumar Reddy came up with a sensational performance after the India national cricket team was looking in deep trouble during the IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024. Nitish played a blissful knock and scored his first international ton in the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Reacting to this, Indian all-rounder's sister Tejaswi Reddy shared her reaction after Nitish Kumar Reddy completed his maiden international century. Tejaswi Reddy said, "My brother had kept that promise and proved it himself. And I'm happy for it." Tejaswi also mentioned that she and all others in the family are really proud of Nitish. Nitish Kumar Reddy's Name Etched on Melbourne Cricket Ground Honours Board After All-Rounder Hits Maiden International Century During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (See Pic).

Tejaswi Reddy's Reaction on Nitish Kumar Reddy's Debut Hundred

"My brother had kept that promise and proved it himself. And I'm happy for it." 🥰



🏏A wholesome chat with Tejaswi Reddy, sister of Nitish Kumar Reddy, after an emotional maiden Test century for the family.



📻 Hear the full chat: https://t.co/HiWuh67Z9B #AUSvIND📻 pic.twitter.com/KYCgL04LZN— ABC SPORT (@abcsport) December 29, 2024

