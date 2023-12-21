Australian cricketer Jake Fraser-McGurk, who plays for Melbourne Renegades in the BBL, stunned fans with his fiery knock of 55 runs of 23 balls during the BBL 2023-24 match against Brisbane Heat. Impressed by his aggressive knock, star Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell shared a post on social media praising the abilities of the youngster. He even mentioned in his post 'No one in Australia is better to watch'. He also termed him, 'Easily the most talented young batter in the country'. Fact Check: KKR’s Mitchell Starc To Miss IPL 2024 Due to Wife Alyssa Healy’s Pregnancy? Here’s All The Truth.

Glenn Maxwell Is All Praises For Youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk

No one in Australia is better to watch then Fraser-Mcgurk. Easily the most talented young batter in the country. His potential doesn’t actually have a ceiling. #rooster 🐓 — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) December 21, 2023

