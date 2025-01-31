Pakistan's squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has been announced. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had members of the 2017-winning team name the players who have been picked to represent the Green Shirts at the eight-team tournament. The big development is that Fakhar Zaman has returned after a long time. Young Saim Ayub, who sustained an injury, has missed out. Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel and Tayyab Tahir were picked as well. Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah and Salman Ali Agha were announced as the all-rounders while Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain form the pace-bowling contingent. Abrar Ahmed was picked as the sole spinner. Imran Khan's Name Removed from Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Pakistan Cricket Board Responds to Speculations.

Pakistan Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

ICC Champions Trophy 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣7️⃣ winners announce squad for the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ event 🏆✨ How will you show your support for the Pakistan team❓#ChampionsTrophy | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/zDYPFuqzBU — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 31, 2025

