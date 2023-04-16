Cricket predictions are something that every fan of the sport wants to do, right? Well, some are pretty accurate at it and a similar thing happened on Sunday, April 16. The first match of the IPL on Sunday saw Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders, a contest in which Venkatesh Iyer smashed his maiden century. However, a fan with the username 'Irfy_Pathaan56' made this 'bold prediction' hours before the match began. He wrote, "Bold prediction for today's match. "Venkatesh Iyer will score his first ever t20 century in just 51 balls. If we bat first." And after Venkatesh Iyer's century, the tweet by this fan went viral, with many netizens left in awe. One of them even compared him to 'Paul the Octopus', who used to predict the results of FIFA World Cup matches. WOW! Fan Accurately Predicts Dasun Shanaka and Jason Roy's Signing for IPL 2023 by Gujarat Titans and KKR Respectively, See Post.

Fan's Accurate Prediction of Venkatesh Iyer Scoring Century in MI vs KKR Match

Bold prediction for today's match. Venkatesh Iyer will score his first ever t20 century in just 51 balls. — S H A H I D (@Irfy_Pathaan56) April 16, 2023

Paul the Octopus who 🤯 https://t.co/d4iAlNLGkK — sohom | kkr era (@AwaaraHoon) April 16, 2023

How this can be so true 😱😱 https://t.co/EkQVSroadu — BewareOfKSGIAN2.0 (Shriya) (@Sgksg3) April 16, 2023

Who will be the next CM of Maharashtra ? 😀 https://t.co/z0SFfc4RVi — V!shal (@evolutionary_v) April 16, 2023

