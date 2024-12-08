Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya became the joint-fastest Asian bowler to register 10 five-wicket hauls in the first 18 Test matches. Jayasuriya achieved this historic feat during the South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2024 on December 8. Before Jayasuriya, former India cricketer Subhash Gupte picked 10 five-fers in the first 18 Tests. Jayasuriya also recorded his first away five-wicket haul during the second Test against South Africa in Gqeberha. The left-arm spinner registered figures of 5/129 in 34 overs in the second innings. South Africa have set a massive target of 348 runs for Sri Lanka. Prabath Jayasuriya Becomes Fastest Sri Lankan and Joint Second-Fastest Bowler to Take 100 Test Wickets, Achieves Feat During SL vs SA 1st Test 2024.

Another Milestone for Prabath Jayasuriya

Most 5-wicket hauls in the first 18 Tests 13 - Sydney Barnes (ENG) 11 - Clarrie Grimmett (AUS) 11 - Charlie Turner (AUS) 11 - Tom Richardson (ENG) 10 - Subhash Gupte (IND) 10 - Prabath Jayasuriya (SL)*#SAvSL #SAvsSL — Shashikant Singh (@shashi_CB) December 8, 2024

