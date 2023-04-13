Rahul Tewatia maintained calmness and struck the winning runs under pressure as Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 13. Needing four runs to win off two balls, Tewatia played a ramp shot and sent the ball to the fence, winning Gujarat Titans the match with one delivery to spare. Earlier, Shubman Gill starred with an attractive 67 runs as he took Gujarat Titans to the cusp of victory. This was after Mohit Sharma marked his return to the IPL with impressive figures of 18/2 in four overs. Gill held the chase together for Gujarat after Punjab Kings managed just 153/8, mainly due to Shahrukh Khan's 22 off nine balls. Kagiso Rabada Becomes Fastest Bowler to Take 100 IPL Wickets, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 Match.

