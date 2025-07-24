Rishabh Pant surpassed Rohit Sharma to become the highest run-getter in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) for the India national cricket team. The wicketkeeper-batter achieved this glorious milestone during the fourth Test against the England national cricket team in Manchester. Previously, Rohit Sharma was the leading run-getter with 2716 runs in 40 WTC matches for Team India. The elite list also includes Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal. 'Superhero with Superpowers' Netizen Lauds Rishabh Pant After Wicketkeeper-Batter Comes Out To Bat Despite Foot Injury During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Rishabh Pant Becomes Highest Run-Getter for India in WTC

Most runs in WTC for India 2717 - Rishabh Pant 2716 - Rohit Sharma 2617 - Virat Kohli 2512 - Shubman Gill 2232 - Ravindra Jadeja 2089 - Yashasvi Jaiswal 1773 - KL Rahul 1769 - Cheteshwar Pujara 1589 - Ajinkya Rahane 1293 - Mayank Agarwal 1142 - Ravichandran Ashwin#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/qU1BaQKfiv — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) July 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)