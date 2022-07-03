Indian captain Rohit Sharma has tested negative for COVID-19 and is out of isolation. This is definitely great news for Indian cricket fans ahead of the T20Is and ODI series against England, which begins on July 7. Sharma had tested COVID-19 positive twice before the fifth rescheduled Test, leading him to be ruled out with Jasprit Bumrah chipping in as stand-in captain.

Some good news: Indian captain Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 has tested #Negative for #COVID19 and is out of isolation. He will however not play today's T20 game against Northants@BCCI #INDVENG — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) July 3, 2022

