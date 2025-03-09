India have won the ICC Champions Trophy for the third time after they defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final of the competition. Rohit Sharma became crucial in the tricky run chase of 252 as he scored 76 runs and gave India a headstart. After New Zealand came back, they were still not able to make it up due to the start Rohit provided. For his performance, Rohit was adjudged the man of the match award. Unbeaten India Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Rohit Sharma, Bowlers Star as Men in Blue Beat New Zealand by Four Wickets in Thrilling Clash To Clinch Third Title.

Rohit Sharma Wins Player of the Match Award

Captain @ImRo45 leading from the front! He is adjudged Player of the Match for his match winning knock of 76 runs as #TeamIndia win the Champions Trophy 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/QCICyAfkIs — BCCI (@BCCI) March 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)