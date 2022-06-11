Shadab Khan hugged his fan back after the latter invaded the pitch to walk up and salute the Pakistan cricket star during their second ODI against West Indies in Multan on Friday, June 10. The fan is seen walking up to Khan, saluting and then hugging him and the cricketer hugged him back. Overjoyed, the pitch invader ran back to the stands.

Watch Video:

Beautiful Fan moment - A fan ran towards Shadab Khan and hugged him...😍🇵🇰 #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/cvshT39y19 — Girl with no job 🌸 (@girlwithnojob88) June 10, 2022

