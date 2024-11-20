Shreyas Iyer cast his vote in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Taking to social media, the right-hander shared a picture where he showed his inked finger and wrote, "Voted," as the caption. Shreyas Iyer has been in good form in domestic cricket this season and will lead Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25. The 29-year-old, who had guided the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the IPL 2024 title, is also expected to attract big interest at the IPL 2025 mega auction slated to be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25. Suryakumar Yadav Shows His Inked Finger After Casting Vote in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Says ‘Let’s Vote Today, To Shape the Future of Our State’.

Shreyas Iyer Casts His Vote in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

