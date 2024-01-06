Shakib Al Hasan was spotted yawning as fan girls surrounded him to click selfies with him at an event. The Bangladesh cricketer was seated on the stage during an election campaigning event when the girls surrounded him for selfies. The star all-rounder yawned a bit before the fan girls brought out their selfie cameras one after the other. Although Shakib complied to click pictures with the fans, he did not look too enthusiastic. The video of Shakib Al Hasan yawning as the fans click selfies with him has gone viral on social media. 'Had Discomfort Facing the Ball' Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan Reveals Suffering from Blurred Vision During ICC World Cup 2023.

