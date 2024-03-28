The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir took to social media and shared an image as he and his wife Natasha met Bollywood sensation Shah Rukh Khan. Gambhir captioned the photo as, "Some bonds are forever!" Gambhir has been a part of the KKR franchise for a long time, this season he came back from Gujarat Titans as a mentor for KKR. He used to play as a player for KKR and has won 2 IPL titles during his time in the team. Former KKR Player David Wiese Claims Foreign Players Were Frustrated by Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit's Militant Style of Functioning in IPL 2023.

View Pic Here

Some bonds are forever! ❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/OyD6cnFKQK — Gautam Gambhir (Modi Ka Parivar) (@GautamGambhir) March 28, 2024

