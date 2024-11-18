India national cricket team T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav clicked a selfie with the pilot after he landed in Mumbai following his side's T20I series win over South Africa. In a heartwarming video shared by one of the pilots on his Instagram handle, the crew could be seen offering snacks to Suryakumar along with a letter, in which the pilot asked the cricketer for a special request. Firstly, the pilot thanked Suryakumar for the game-changing catch of David Miller during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final in Barbados and then requested the cricketer for a photo. Suryakumar Yadav-led India won the four-match T20I series against South Africa 3-1. Suryakumar Yadav Picks Up and Kisses Team India Cap After Unknowingly Stepping on it While Celebrating During IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Suryakumar Yadav Obliges To Pilot's Request

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pilot Jaswanth Varma (@pilotjaswanth)

