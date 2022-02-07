On this day in 1999, Anil Kumble got his 10-wicket haul against Pakistan at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. The BCCI shared a post and the IPL franchises like Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and others relived the moment.

A 𝕁𝕌𝕄𝔹𝕆 achievement from an absolute 𝗟𝗘𝗚𝗘𝗡𝗗 🙌💙#OnThisDay in 1999, @anilkumble1074 scripted history, scalping all 1⃣0⃣ wickets in an innings against 🇵🇰 at Kotla! 🙌#OneFamily pic.twitter.com/SpbqGX4t2L — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 7, 2022

#OnThisDay in 1️⃣9️⃣9️⃣9️⃣, @anilkumble1074 became the second bowler after Jim Laker to bag all 🔟 wickets in an innings of a Test match and helped 🇮🇳 to a memorable win against 🇵🇰 in Delhi. 🤩🙌🏻#PlayBold #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/KIgH356JrR — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 7, 2022

#OnThisDay, @anilkumble1074 went where no Indian had gone before 🤩 Do you remember the ground where he achieved that historic feat❓ Hint 👉🏼 It's a Qila all you DC fans are familiar with 😉💙 pic.twitter.com/SToHTMZe0d — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 7, 2022

#OnThisDay, Coach Kumble's #Perfect10 💫 More than two decades later, the feat of picking 1⃣0⃣ wickets in an innings still remains unique for an Indian cricketer. 😇 Proud to have @anilkumble1074 help us create a perfect squad for an exciting #IPL2022 season 🙌#SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/c7N4QCUAbQ — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 7, 2022

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 1999#TeamIndia spin legend @anilkumble1074 set the stage on fire and became the first Indian to take all the 10 wickets in a Test innings. 🔥 👏 Let's relive that sensational performance 🎥 🔽 pic.twitter.com/qZW7zvB2mf — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2022

