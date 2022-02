On this day in 1999, Anil Kumble got his 10-wicket haul against Pakistan at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. The BCCIย shared a postย and the IPL franchises like Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and others relived the moment.

MI:

A ๐•๐•Œ๐•„๐”น๐•† achievement from an absolute ๐—Ÿ๐—˜๐—š๐—˜๐—ก๐—— ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿ’™#OnThisDay in 1999, @anilkumble1074 scripted history, scalping all 1โƒฃ0โƒฃ wickets in an innings against ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฐ at Kotla! ๐Ÿ™Œ#OneFamily pic.twitter.com/SpbqGX4t2L โ€” Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 7, 2022

RCB

#OnThisDay in 1๏ธโƒฃ9๏ธโƒฃ9๏ธโƒฃ9๏ธโƒฃ, @anilkumble1074 became the second bowler after Jim Laker to bag all ๐Ÿ”Ÿ wickets in an innings of a Test match and helped ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ to a memorable win against ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฐ in Delhi. ๐Ÿคฉ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿป#PlayBold #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/KIgH356JrR โ€” Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 7, 2022

CSK

Delhi Capitals

#OnThisDay, @anilkumble1074 went where no Indian had gone before ๐Ÿคฉ Do you remember the ground where he achieved that historic featโ“ Hint ๐Ÿ‘‰๐Ÿผ It's a Qila all you DC fans are familiar with ๐Ÿ˜‰๐Ÿ’™ pic.twitter.com/SToHTMZe0d โ€” Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 7, 2022

Punjab Kings

#OnThisDay, Coach Kumble's #Perfect10 ๐Ÿ’ซ More than two decades later, the feat of picking 1โƒฃ0โƒฃ wickets in an innings still remains unique for an Indian cricketer. ๐Ÿ˜‡ Proud to have @anilkumble1074 help us create a perfect squad for an exciting #IPL2022 season ๐Ÿ™Œ#SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/c7N4QCUAbQ โ€” Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 7, 2022

BCCI

๐Ÿ—“๏ธ #OnThisDay in 1999#TeamIndia spin legend @anilkumble1074 set the stage on fire and became the first Indian to take all the 10 wickets in a Test innings. ๐Ÿ”ฅ ๐Ÿ‘ Let's relive that sensational performance ๐ŸŽฅ ๐Ÿ”ฝ pic.twitter.com/qZW7zvB2mf โ€” BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2022

