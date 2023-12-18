Usman Khawaja thanked fans for their support after the ICC had imposed a ban on his shoes that had 'Pro Palestine' messages on them during the Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test. Khawaja was barred from wearing shoes that had "All lives are equal" and "Freedom is a human right" written on them and he later protested that decision by wearing a black armband. Taking to social media, Khawaja shared a note where he wrote, "Thank you to all those who supported and gave me love this week. It wasn't unnoticed. Nothing worthwhile is easy. History shows we are doomed to repeat the mistakes of our past. But together we can fight for a better future. #freedomisahumanright #alllivesareequal." Fans Removed From Perth Stadium After Displaying ‘Pro-Palestine’ Banner With Message Similar to Usman Khawaja’s Shoes During AUS vs PAK 1st Test.

See Usman Khawaja's Post Here

