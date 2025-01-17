With the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 just around the corner, teams are looking for extra motivation, which the New Zealand Women's U19 Cricket Team found when they were visited by Tokyo 2020 Gymnast Farah Ann Abdul Hadi during their pre-tournament photo shoot. Hadi, who hails from Malaysia, is also the brand ambassador for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025, and talks about her journey in the sport, and how she deals with everything that comes with the sport. ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams for Second Edition of Women's Under-19 Twenty20 Cricket WC.

Farah Ann Abdul Hadi Meets Team New Zealand

