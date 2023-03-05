A new rule has been introduced in the ongoing WPL 2023 which might change the dynamics of the game of cricket. Previously in cases of extras like wide balls and waist high full tosses umpires' decision was final. Now a player can challenge the decision and send it to third umpire for review. However, no extra reviews will be allotted for it and if wrong, they will lose the review. Although, leg bye decisions cannot be reviewed. The changed rule has already been put to use in the first two days of WPL 2023. The rule is also set to be used in the upcoming IPL 2023.

Excellent use of technology to review the waist high no-ball & wide. Need this in IPL. pic.twitter.com/wjbIBbWzvE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 5, 2023

A game changing review for the wide - Grace Harris has done it for UP Warriorz. pic.twitter.com/GHOvagU1nR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 5, 2023

No ball and wide reviews are so fun,bring them into IPL and international cricket as well. We will get to see more kalesh and it'll add a tactical dimension to the game, pretty much win win.#GGvUP #WPL2023 #CricketTwitter — Akash (@Akashkumarjha14) March 5, 2023

Interesting use of a new adaptation to the playing conditions last night. You can use DRS to review a no-ball or wide call at the #WPL. The batter had edged it, said she played it, keeper agreed but the umpire had called it wide. The review came in handy to overturn it. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 5, 2023

Two player reviews for wide balls in the last over of a crunch game, one of them being overturned. You've gotta love it! #WPL2023 — Rahul Pandey (@sportstoryguy) March 5, 2023

