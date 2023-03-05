A new rule has been introduced in the ongoing WPL 2023 which might change the dynamics of the game of cricket. Previously in cases of extras like wide balls and waist high full tosses umpires' decision was final. Now a player can challenge the decision and send it to third umpire for review. However, no extra reviews will be allotted for it and if wrong, they will lose the review. Although, leg bye decisions cannot be reviewed. The changed rule has already been put to use in the first two days of WPL 2023. The rule is also set to be used in the upcoming IPL 2023.

