Young Carribean spinner Zaida James showed a brilliant performance against India in the first of the three-match ODI series. She spun a web with her guile and craft and scalped five wickets of the Indian batting scalping the maiden fifer of her ODI career. While other bowlers went for runs, Zaida claimed five wickets for only 45 runs in her eight overs. She scalped the wickets of Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu and Renuka Thakor. Smriti Mandhana Scripts Record of Scoring Most Runs in Women's International Cricket in a Calendar Year, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024.

Zaida James Scalps Maiden Five-Wicket Haul in ODIs

Five Star Zaida! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Poetry in motion from the young spin bowler as she weaves her magic 🪄 to take a career-best 5/45!🔥👏🏽#INDWvWIW | #MaroonWarriors pic.twitter.com/FXnv3cdBHl — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 22, 2024

